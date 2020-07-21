Technology

Not only Pokémon: the Kirby team also moves to the Nintendo headquarters

July 21, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

It is time to move to the home of Mario and Zelda: after the news of the transfer of Game Freak to the Nintendo headquarters, the confirmation of a further change within the teams linked to the Grande N arrives.

Not only did the creators of the famous Pokémon franchise find space in the building, but also the developers of Hal Laboratory. The software house, mainly known for the work on the character of Kirby, has in fact now its headquarters in the new building Nintendo located in Tokyo. The location welcomed i 195 employees that make up the Hal Laboratory staff, slightly increased compared to the latest official data, which quantified it in 169 professionals. Despite this evolution, the Hal Laboratory team remains formally independent from Nintendo.

The creators of the multiple video game iterations dedicated to Kirby thus they find space next to the creators of the Pokémon franchise, also fresh from the move. At the moment, no further details seem to be available regarding this initiative, which, if nothing else, seems to suggest Nintendo's willingness to centralize production efforts and strengthen ties with partner teams. Among the most recent productions of Hal Laboratory, we remember him, figure Kirby Star Allies for Nintendo Switch.

READ:  Dragon Quest: news about a game in the series in the next issue of Weekly Jump

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.