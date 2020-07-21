Not only Pokémon: the Kirby team also moves to the Nintendo headquarters

Share it:

It is time to move to the home of Mario and Zelda: after the news of the transfer of Game Freak to the Nintendo headquarters, the confirmation of a further change within the teams linked to the Grande N arrives.

Not only did the creators of the famous Pokémon franchise find space in the building, but also the developers of Hal Laboratory. The software house, mainly known for the work on the character of Kirby, has in fact now its headquarters in the new building Nintendo located in Tokyo. The location welcomed i 195 employees that make up the Hal Laboratory staff, slightly increased compared to the latest official data, which quantified it in 169 professionals. Despite this evolution, the Hal Laboratory team remains formally independent from Nintendo.

The creators of the multiple video game iterations dedicated to Kirby thus they find space next to the creators of the Pokémon franchise, also fresh from the move. At the moment, no further details seem to be available regarding this initiative, which, if nothing else, seems to suggest Nintendo's willingness to centralize production efforts and strengthen ties with partner teams. Among the most recent productions of Hal Laboratory, we remember him, figure Kirby Star Allies for Nintendo Switch.