Not only Kidd: in the ONE PIECE prison there is also another pirate that we already know

February 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Luffy arrived in Udon after losing the battle with Kaido. The protagonist of ONE PIECE, wounded and handcuffed, he found himself in the cell with a very thick character such as Eustass Kidd, another Supernova and rival. But the prison governed by the emperor still hides many surprises and characters, some of which are long-standing.

ONE PIECE episode 920 he saw work continue inside Udon prison. Luffy and Kidd continue to quarrel and compete with each other despite being exhausted and debilitated by agalmatolite handcuffs. There are many other prisoners around them, including a very familiar face for Luffy.

Caribou appears before the protagonist of ONE PIECE, having been locked up in prison because of X Drake. The pirate is one of the most terrible of recent years and has been encountered in both the Sabaody Archipelago and the Isle of Men Fish. After some misadventures, narrated in the cover adventures of Eiichiro Oda's manga, he found himself having to be a slave to Udon.

The pirate wants collaborate with Luffy, hoping that it can help him escape from there, but it will not be easy to escape the guard of Kaido and the many jailers, moreover without powers and with little available strength.

