Not only does Crash Bandicoot 4: Toys For Bob take on a new project

Although the attentions of Toys For Bob are currently mainly focused on the new Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, it seems that the software house also has other projects in the pipeline. This was revealed by recent job advertisements published on social networks.

The announcement in question allows us to discover that the development team of the fourth episode of Crash Bandicoot is looking for numerous figures such as a Senior Multiplayer Network Engineer, a Network Engineer, a lead Engineer, a Build Engineer it's a Senior Technical Artist. The post does not contain precise clues about the games being developed, but there is a clear reference to the fact that Toys For Bob wants to develop other triple A titles such as the previously announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Taking a look at the figures sought by the team, it cannot be excluded that among the projects under development there is also one oriented to online multiplayer. In any case, we will have to wait a little longer before finding out what it is, since something will hardly be announced before the release of Crash 4, scheduled for the next October 2, 2020 only on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

