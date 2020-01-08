Not only do they insult Danna Paola, Chicuela was also attacked

Share it:

Not only was singer Danna Paola insulted by Gibrán and Francely at the Academy, but Chicuela was attacked during her constant visits by Carlos Torres, another of the academics known as the "polyamorous" for her relationship with Aranza and Dalú.

Carlos and Dalú were captured by the cameras of the talent school while they lashed out at Blanca Martínez, better known as La Chicuela, conductor of group music programs.

The conversation took place in the dark inside the house when Dalú and Carlos were lying down and she says: "Monday is very complicated and comes 'La Chicuela' to finish it ching * r", to which he responds with a strong message: "Don't even remind me, I'm going to send it to the verg *".

Given this, Blanca went to Venga la Alegría and sympathized with Danna Paola and revealed that Carlos did not admit that he had made the strong insult during his conversation with Dalú.

I'm going to try to confront him on the 31st. But he tells me 'I didn't say it'. 'I did not say anything'. What few eggs. Because what is said with the mouth is sustained with the eggs, "he explained.

La Chicuela has constantly interacted with the young people of the Academy, even took the time to celebrate with them the celebration of New Year, among other moments of which she has been part after being invited by the production to the house where the young people live .