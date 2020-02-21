Not only Deadpool: all the skins and objects of Fortnite Season 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The moment we write the servers Fortnite they are still offline for the implementation of the long-awaited season 2, but as we have told you the files of the 12.00 update are available for download, and so the usual data miners have been busy to find out some preview news.

The most juicy we anticipated it a little while ago, and it is obviously the entry of Deadpool into Fortnite: with the Battle Pass of Season 2 the skin dedicated to the Mercenary Chatterer of the world Marvel, and who knows if a themed event is not to be expected.

Then it was the turn of the new Fortnite locations, which in the Season 2 should have added some new places to the map, and also this news you can find on our site, Now we come to what we all expect: the new skins and the new objects arriving with the second season.

Yes, because there will certainly not be only one Deadpool as a new skin: as you can see in the gallery at the bottom of the news, we have new characters, hi-tech rabbits, many new weapons, and a predominance of gold, as we could see in the various teasers of the Fortnite season 2.

To see all the images in detail, in addition to ours gallery please refer to the link to the source. What do you think of the new Fortnite Season 2 items?