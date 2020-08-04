Entertainment

Not just ONE PIECE: what was Blackbeard's size like in reality?

August 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The great era of pirates is a phenomenon that has roots in history as well as in legend. Between the 17th and 18th centuries, the Caribbean became one of the centers of greatest interest for pirates who wanted to intercept all those commercial lines to the New Continent. A spectacular imagery that even draws on ONE PIECE.

Eiichiro Oda he was particularly clever in drawing from one of humanity's most fascinating historical periods an ingenious setting, full of mythologies which include characters with a charisma rooted in legend. One of them, Edward Teach, was one of the most feared pirates in the world, whose image alone caused panic and terror. However, the man known as Blackbeard was nothing more than a strategist, an expert figure in favoring psychological warfare over violent warfare. To this more, there is no official information regarding killings at his hand, to the detriment of the representation provided by Eiichiro Oda in ONE PIECE instead.

But are you curious to know the real size of the pirate? At the bottom of the news a fan took advantage of it to share the Edward Teach wanted poster dated 1717. As you can see for yourself, the a million pounds figure corresponds to the life of the time, which is why today his head would have a value of at least 1,600,000 euros today. Obviously, the figures are an estimate of conversion, which is why the price could vary widely from what is reported, but they provide a principle of idea of ​​the exorbitant figure of the well-known pirate.

And you, on the other hand, have you ever seen this size? Let us know with a comment below.

