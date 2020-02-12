Not for everyone: Inter officially enters exports with Qlash

Share it:

The Italian export world is tinged with nerazzurri again after Atalanta: theInter today presented on its social channels, through the video that you can see attached to the news, its esports team, Inter | QLASH.

Testimonial of the launch video is the footballer of the first team Alessandro Bastoni, natural link between the world of football and the "Z Generation", main reference audience in the world of exports. Inter had already approached the world of gaming by choosing an exceptional testimonial to export the Nerazzurri philosophy: Stermy, one of the most important and successful Italian players of all time.

Young and talented, Italian but with an international profile, these are the characteristics shared by the Nerazzurri player and the two professional players of the Inter team | QLASH: Diego "Crazy_Fat_Gamer"Campagnani, world football export excellence, and Luigi"Kirito_Yuuki_00"Loffredo, currently one of the best proposals in Italy.

The creation of the Nerazzurri roster was possible thanks to the collaboration with QLASH, a leading company in the world of exports that deals with creating and supporting community gaming at a global and national level. QLASH boasts one of the best gaming houses in the world, where players are trained and followed at 360 degrees in a structure including accommodation, gym and dedicated gaming areas.

QLASH also includes the victory of several titles at Italian and international level, including LVP La Copa 2019, Red Bull Factions 2019, DreamHack Valencia 2019, Red Bull MEO of Spain & Italy 2020.

"Entry into the world of exports represents an important step in the development of the Inter brand"Said Alessandro Antonello, Corporate CEO of FC Internazionale Milano. "The creation of an export team is the testimony of how constantly our Club works to be more and more present and competitive in all areas, with particular attention to the new generations and their interests. Esports are a constantly growing phenomenon, which has 1,200,000 fans only in Italy. We are very happy to undertake this new adventure with an important reality at our side such as QLASH, a leading company in the sector".

The starting point of the nerazzurro club's esports project are the football-themed tournaments, including the new eSerie A TIM championship, where the two professionals will be joined by two amateur players from an online qualification system organized by the League Serie A.

Furthermore, several activities have already been planned in the area, which will celebrate the collaboration between Inter and QLASH, actively involving gamers and fans of the export world.

The Pro Players of Inter | QLASH, like all Inter players, will wear an unpublished Nerazzurri shirt in official competitions (such as the one glimpsed in the FIFA Milan stage), with a logo inspired by the "export generation"But with an eye for tradition given by the presence of iconic elements of Inter.

