Not even Eiichiro Oda likes that films spoil ONE PIECE's manga, yet …

The spoiler risk is a phenomenon that does not only touch ONE PIECE, but directly the whole world of entertainment. In this regard, following the revelation of the legendary Laugh Tale, the sensei's position regarding the events that touch the films even before the paper serialization was questioned.

The ONE PIECE phenomenon: Stampede, in reality, has given fans the opportunity to appreciate or metabolize the seriousness with which film productions intend push twists on the engine. The island, in fact, has already been mentioned a few months before the revelation of the manga, partly threatening the "surprise" component of the work.

Previously, during the film "ONE PIECE Gold", Oda had expressed his disappointment to the TOEI Animation team in showing the truncated leg of Aokiji:

"Fans should be happy if some events happen earlier in the films than in the manga, but I really don't like the idea. However, the film team convinced me to approve it, telling me that the films are a sort of" Festival " . "

Then add:

"I would have preferred to have Aokiji appear post-timeskip in the manga first, but Suzuki (a member of the anime team) disagreed."

Recently, the manga editorrevealed for Oricon how serious sensei has been in speeding up the narrative in the last period:

"The meaning and term" Laugh Tale "has never changed in twenty years. Oda has said the same thing to all editors so far. In Stampede, Oda had to approve the term before it was revealed in the film. Well, this it makes you understand how seriously determined he is to end the story. "

And you, instead, what do you think of these words? Let us know with a comment below.