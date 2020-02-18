“Not even a gift!”: Alfredo Adame rents as a companion for Christmas with everything and striptease

Alfredo Adame doesn't want to know anything more about problems or conflicts. The actor assured the cameras of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ that he wants to leave behind the media fights he starred with celebrities such as Laura Zapata, Laura Bozzo and Carlos Trejo.

And not only that, but Adame also took advantage of the cameras of the program to offer his services for these holidays.

Yes … The actor is willing to rent!

Package number 1: dance, streptease, with Santa Claus costume and 1500 pesos reggaeton music. It's cheap. Package number 2: Leap of the tiger in the costume of the Magician with a happy ending, 2 mi 500, a little more expensive And so I have several packages for Christmas and New Year. ”

Here the statements of his own mouth:

With information from El Gordo y la Flaca.

