TV Shows

Not even 6 looks of Thalía overshadowed the elegant dress of Galilea Montijo

February 21, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Galilea Montijo has undoubtedly become a woman who knows how to dress because from the Hoy program to a large event such as Lo Nuestro Awards, the woman knows what to choose to look spectacular before the cameras.

It was her elegant black dress with which the original driver from Guadalajara left Miami frozen because she looked like a Hollywood celebrity straight to the Oscars.

As if that weren't enough, the multiple looks that her colleague Thalía wore overshadowed her because the famous looked too elegant, she even had the opportunity to pose with actor John Travolta, who was also invited to the Latin gala.

A publication shared by GalileaMontijo (@galileamontijo) on



"How beautiful my sister", "Jajajja you looked spectacular", "How beautiful you look Galilee, divine your dress. Congratulations", "How beautiful you looked as always spectacular", they wrote to the conductor by the photo.

It should be mentioned that Galilea Montijo has become one of the most popular conductors of the small screen and is that it has been responsible for presenting several television programs.

Meanwhile Thalia decided to bring countless changes of costumes for the gala, as she was the host of the ceremony, also put everyone to dance with her music.

. (tagsToTranslate) Galilea Montijo (t) Thalía

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.