Not even 6 looks of Thalía overshadowed the elegant dress of Galilea Montijo

Galilea Montijo has undoubtedly become a woman who knows how to dress because from the Hoy program to a large event such as Lo Nuestro Awards, the woman knows what to choose to look spectacular before the cameras.

It was her elegant black dress with which the original driver from Guadalajara left Miami frozen because she looked like a Hollywood celebrity straight to the Oscars.

As if that weren't enough, the multiple looks that her colleague Thalía wore overshadowed her because the famous looked too elegant, she even had the opportunity to pose with actor John Travolta, who was also invited to the Latin gala.

A publication shared by GalileaMontijo (@galileamontijo) on Feb 20, 2020 at 3:01 PST





"How beautiful my sister", "Jajajja you looked spectacular", "How beautiful you look Galilee, divine your dress. Congratulations", "How beautiful you looked as always spectacular", they wrote to the conductor by the photo.

It should be mentioned that Galilea Montijo has become one of the most popular conductors of the small screen and is that it has been responsible for presenting several television programs.

Meanwhile Thalia decided to bring countless changes of costumes for the gala, as she was the host of the ceremony, also put everyone to dance with her music.