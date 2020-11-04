NOS4A2 Review: The disturbing second season of the horror Prime Video

At the turn of October and November we find ourselves in that somewhat confused phase of the year, in which decorations and commercials remind us that the Halloween party is upon us, while our conscience feels that the countdown has already taken place for Christmas. Many streaming platforms have moved forward by already loading Christmas-themed content, while Amazon, thanks to the Prime Video releases in October, seems to want to wink at the fans of both holidays with the publication of NOS4A2, series based on the novel of the same name by Joe Hill, son of Stephen King. After a first season not quite perfect, but convincing, the second season brings the viewer back to Christmasland, an enchanted land where the fun never ends and it’s always Christmas … a disturbing Christmas!

Is Charlie Manx Really Dead?

It’s now been eight years since the events of the first season (here our review of NOS4A2) and Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) – the immortal man who kidnaps children and takes them to the fantastic land of Christmasland – seems to have died at the hands of the protagonist, Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings). After the bad adventure with Manx, Vic continues to suffer from the traumas he suffered years ago, which jeopardize his relationship with his son Wayne.

Vic suspects however that the enemy is not really dead and wishes to investigate the matter further, which will bring little Wayne ever closer to Christmasland and the loss of one’s identity. Will Vic be able to protect the boy, avoid the mistakes made by his parents and get rid of Manx and his Rolls Royce Ghost once and for all?

More than a year after the release of the first season of NOS4A2 The time has come to witness the conclusion of the affair involving Vic and the disturbing Charlie Manx. The differences with the beginnings of this series are evident and are noticeable above all in the deepening of the characters and in the management of the narrative rhythm.

If in the first season the screenwriters could be reproached for creating an atmosphere that is more dramatic than frightening and Quinto’s interpretation of a not too deep descent into the complex and disturbing interiority of Manx, in this case the horror tone is fully mastered and Quinto’s skill is validly expressed, although Manx is a much more violent and frightening figure in the novel. We can say goodbye to the staid pace of the first season (especially in its introductory episodes) and finally enjoy it a rapid succession of events leading Vic and his family to face one threat after another.

Charlie Manx is obviously one of them. In a coma for years and then believed dead, tied to his car, the elegant Rolls Royce Specter with the NOS4A2 license plate (a clear tribute to Nosferatu) on which he loads the children to take them to Christmasland, Manx continues to exist thanks to it and thus comes back to life when the car is repaired by the right arm Bing Partridge (disturbing character well played by Òlafur Òlafsson).

NOS4A2 it’s more and more horror in this second season and offers valid moments of restlessness, also thanks to a technical realization that underlines this feeling of anguish. The cold photography is maintained throughout the series, giving the product a glacial and gloomy touch. The direction is simple, but precise in contrasting the horror carried on by Manx and his desire to give the magic of Christmas to children. While not taking advantage of particularly innovative special effects, their simplicity successfully manages to create the right amount of disturbance, especially thanks to a makeup that ages Manx and transforms kidnapped children into emaciated little monsters with sharp teeth.

It is not the real fear that is sought with these effects, but the feeling of being faced with an irreversible loss of identity and innocence, as Joe Hill’s novel – executive producer of the series and attentive supervisor – takes form on the screen in all its subtle symbolism. While presenting supernatural situations, this title has its roots in a concrete evil. Manx is not an unscrupulous villain, but a creature who once was a man capable of loving his family and who – albeit with wrong methods – sees in his mission a way to save unhappy children. At the center of this disturbing adventure is again the parent-child relationship, carefully examined in all its complex nuances and with exciting results.

The complexity of relationships, in this horror series with important drama touches

While amplifying the horror tones, NOS4A2 continue to treat the drama component with attention protagonist of the first season and also very important in Hill’s work. It is not in fact sacrificed, but recovered and entrusted again to the complex relationship between Vic and his son and between the protagonist and her own parents. After a first season capable of exploring with sensitivity and maturity the girl’s complicated relationship with her father and her alcoholism – in which the critics glimpsed the same relationship as Joe Hill with his father Stephen King – the new season delves further into the issue, giving Vic the parental role and leading her, like it or not, to make mistakes very similar to those made by her parents and to seek consolation in alcohol and extreme gestures to fight the obsession with Charlie Manx .

Horror and dramatic tones intertwine and support each other, in a story that it develops precisely on the complexities of the relationships between parents and children. The spokesperson for this theme is Vic (played by the excellent Cummings), daughter of a mother who has always ignored her artistic ambitions, of an alcoholic father who encouraged her, but could not be a real support, and now the mother of a child. which she cannot keep safe from herself due to obsession with Manx and Christmasland. NOS4A2 it is made up of many supernatural elements, but always keeps an eye on the human component, the true protagonist of the work.

An intense push and pull involves little Wayne, torn between love for his parents and resentment of a mother figure he sees unstable – and keeps the viewer’s attention high for the duration of the series, which however fails (or chooses not to) to make the same courageous – and in some places extreme – choices of the novel.

Despite the many differences between the series and the book, Vic’s character gives way to a multifaceted series of emotions (fear, courage, love and the profound meaning of forgiveness), representing a mother figure capable – despite errors and fears – to demonstrate extraordinary strength and to cross every barrier aboard her Triumph to try to save her son.

The open ending still leaves room for many doubts, which however will not be clarified by a third season, due to the cancellation of NOS4A2. However, the path taken by the book was also covered by the series, which discreetly did Hill’s work justice, sometimes going beyond what was written. NOS4A2 it was a great adventure, not always as scary as it should have been, but pleasantly disturbing and full of meaning. A more complex and dramatic approach was preferred to pure horror, as well as references to an ever-present childhood fear.