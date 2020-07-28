NOS4A2 2, welcome to Christmasland in the trailer for the final mid season of the AMC series

Share it:

The official trailer of the final mid season of. Was presented during the panel inside the Comic-Con at Home NOS4A2 2, which in the last part of the season will see the protagonist finally arrive at Christmasland, a place of horror and perdition populated by monster-children transformed by the perfidious Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto).

Compared to the first season, NOS4A2 2 begins eight years in the future and, after the previous events, Manx is more determined than ever to take revenge on his rival, taking away the most precious affection: his son.

On the soundtrack of a horror film, which the style of the series fully reflects, the hunt begins: what is in effect a desperate and frantic search is opposed to a (far too) calm soundtrack, anticipating not only the events, but also the excruciating suspense which will characterize the second season.

The second season of NOS4A2 began on June 21st and, pending its conclusion, we suggest that you also recover the exciting NOS4A2 teaser, reminding you that the series stars Ashleigh Cummings at whose side, in addition to Zachary Quinto, we also find Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

What do you think? Are you following the second season of NOS4A2? Let us know your opinion in the comments. For further information, please refer to the review of the first season of NOS4A2.