Northern Tigers ask to stay home due to Coronavirus

The Tigers of the North roar loudly, but this time not for the release of a new song or album, but to ask everyone to stay home in the face of the increase in people infected with the Coronavirus (COVID-19). "Dear friends, we are with you and we hope that in this complex moment, everyone is acting with great responsibility"

The leader of Los Tigres del Norte, Jorge Hernández, highlights all Mexicans:

In Mexico we are in phase 2 of Coronavirus and one of the most important recommendations is to stay home to avoid the spread of infections.

Eduardo Hernández spoke of the importance of being in solidarity and taking care of each other in these difficult times that humanity lives in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hernán Hernández added, "if we all take care of ourselves, together we will get out of this situation faster." For his part, Luis Hernández stated that "the goal is not to spread and not catch"

Óscar Lara does not appear in the Los Tigres del Norte video, which worried followers of the original group of Rosa Morada, municipality of Mocorito, Sinaloa (Mexico). Given this, the "Chiefs of Chiefs" reported: "Our Oscar is very well, does not appear in the video because it was not available for recording but he sends them a big hug, hoping that they are taking care of themselves and taking shelter at home. "

