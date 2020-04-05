TV Shows

Northern Tigers ask to stay home due to Coronavirus

April 5, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Tigers of the North roar loudly, but this time not for the release of a new song or album, but to ask everyone to stay home in the face of the increase in people infected with the Coronavirus (COVID-19). "Dear friends, we are with you and we hope that in this complex moment, everyone is acting with great responsibility"

The leader of Los Tigres del Norte, Jorge Hernández, highlights all Mexicans:

In Mexico we are in phase 2 of Coronavirus and one of the most important recommendations is to stay home to avoid the spread of infections.

Eduardo Hernández spoke of the importance of being in solidarity and taking care of each other in these difficult times that humanity lives in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hernán Hernández added, "if we all take care of ourselves, together we will get out of this situation faster." For his part, Luis Hernández stated that "the goal is not to spread and not catch"

Óscar Lara does not appear in the Los Tigres del Norte video, which worried followers of the original group of Rosa Morada, municipality of Mocorito, Sinaloa (Mexico). Given this, the "Chiefs of Chiefs" reported: "Our Oscar is very well, does not appear in the video because it was not available for recording but he sends them a big hug, hoping that they are taking care of themselves and taking shelter at home. "

You may also like:

How many people have recovered from COVID-19 in the world?

The brutal psychological effects of the coronavirus

The hidden pain of the coronavirus: stigma, guilt and shame

. (tagsToTranslate) Pandemic (t) Covid-19 (t) Los Tigres del Norte (t) Coronavirus (t) Coronavirus Mexico (t) Quarantine

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.