North West sings rap in Yeezy's parade and leaves us freaking out with the rollazo he has

March 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
    In the new generations of the Kardashian clan talent reigns, that is so. True, Stormi, Chi … point ways, but the one that is really standing out is North. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has become the absolute star of Yeezy's last parade, his father's sports firm, held within the Paris Fashion Week. When we least expected it North West appears on stage and sings rap to the surprise of the audience. The 6-year-old girl proved to have great security and at no time her voice shook nor did she forget the lyrics. It is not the first time that he surprises us singing, but this is the first time he is the absolute protagonist of the show. For the event he wore long braids and a casual style consisting of a purple vest, wide pants and padded boots.

    "Look at my shoes, they are new and great …", said, micro in hand, the mini promise Kardashian, while her father looked at her smiling and very excited. Kanye, careful because you already have a successor. Look at the art that this girl has.

    North West, in addition to starting to emerge as a rapper, is already a ‘It Girl’. The passion for fashion has inherited from her mother. In fact, in this getaway to the French capital, he has not stopped wearing models of an authentic ‘influencer’.

    We do not know if after this foray into the world of music, North West will surprise us with something else. It would not surprise us, the Kardashian family does not stitch without thread …

