North West performs a rap piece during the Yeezy show and steals the show from dad Kanye

Like father, like daughter! North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's daughter (surprise) climbed the catwalk during the Yeezy parade season 8 of Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week 2020 and she performed in a rap piece, complete with a shout out to her cousin Penelope Disick, sitting in the front row. Needless to say, the video has already gone viral by triggering even a little one beef (another term to say dissing) which however ended in the best way. Maybe at just 6 years of age having a beef with another baby rapper would have been a little early, but luckily mom thought about it Kim Kardashian to appease the mind. In short, not that we had doubts, but North West (age 6 years, we repeat!) Once again confirmed a small star, stealing the scene even to Kanye West which presented the new collection 4 years after the last fashion show Yeezy.

Kanye West and North at the Yeezy fashion show = EYES AT HEART! michela fiorentino capoferri Getty Images

The viral video of North West singing during Kanye West's Yeezy show

Let's face it, at the parade Yeezy season 8 by Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week 2020, the protagonist was North West. The surprise that 4 years after the last fashion show was not enough Yeezy, Kanye West sent a last minute invitation to say he would present Yeezy season 8 during the Paris fashion week, because it is not his bosses from his collaboration with adidas who are talking today, but the 2-minute rap performance from North West, his daughter. There daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, she went on the catwalk and with a microphone in her hand she started singing a rap piece, while the models paraded. All with a naturality as an experienced artist that some decidedly older colleagues are still dreaming of. Everything took place under the very proud gaze of Dad Kanye, generating the amazement of all those present who have immortalized the moment with smartphones in hand. The performance ended with a shout out from North against her cousin Penelope Disick, who was also present at the parade with mom Kourtney Kardashian. In short, at 6 she is already a professional rapper. And as the best rap tradition wants, the attached controversy could not be missing.

As the North West video shows, the song sung during Paris Fashion Week 2020 would be the song of another baby rapper, Zaza, who at just 4 years old already has over 1 million followers on Instagram (whhaattt?). As we read in the post on profile Instagram of ZaZa, the parents of this child prodigy, ask Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to give the right tribute to the daughter, that is the one who created and engraved the piece. In the post we read:

We are proud of creativity, whether a child or an adult is involved … creativity deserves respect / tribute! What Kim Kardashian (Kanye West) is doing with their daughter … with the inspiration of ZaZa and our family in mind is fine … we are not angry, but please show love and support for the original!

What could have been beef among the 2 youngest rappers in history ended in the best way, with Kim Kardashian which responds directly to the post:

We love you. North is a huge fan and always records in the studio with her father and is inspired by ZaZa and also loves Lay Lay! North's performance of ZaZa's remix today was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn't mean not to give credit when credit is due. I wish these girls would meet soon.

Kim Kardashian on Twitter he then posted a very proud mama tweet that enhances the performance of the daughter North and also tag Zaza to give her the "right merit" that she talked about in the post IG.

So before jumping to conclusions, this will not be yet another feud with which to keep up with the Kardashians and not yet another Kanye West beef. But if good blood doesn't lie, we have just seen the artistic debut of North West.

