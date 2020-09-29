Norman Reedus talks about security measures

Looking forward to reprising the role in The Walking Dead Season 10 finale and later in the Daryl and Carol spinoff, Norman Reedus talked about security measures to which the actors must follow to shoot the new episodes.

Indeed, it must be disconcerting dealing with a pandemic on the set of a zombie themed series, in which all the characters are desperate to survive a global virus. Accepting the irony of the situation, Reedus went again in Georgia together with colleagues to shoot the extended finale of the tenth season.

“We have all these new protocols to follow now. We must undergo the test for Covid three times a week. The Pentagon epidemiologist known during the SARS period has become our doctor on set now. It’s a really great thing “, said the actor during a streaming interview for the Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In all of this, season 10, which should have ended with the final episode, has earned six more episodes. Luckily, they were all designed following anti-Covid regulations, showrunner Angela Kang revealed. Who knows if there will be a particular focus on the return of Maggie, particularly awaited by fans of The Walking Dead.