Norman Reedus opens a store with basic products for quarantine

The actor of 'The Walking Dead' who plays the tireless Daryl, Norman Reedus, has looked for a way to give useful outlet to the premises that it managed before the arrival of COVID-19: its restaurant. Converted since last week into a staple store, the actor says he wants to help both the residents of the area and the restaurant workers themselves, who thus maintain their jobs.

Located in Georgia what was previously 'Nic & Norman's', a restaurant gastropub owned by the actor alongside his partner the executive producer of post-apocalyptic fiction, Greg NicoteroNow there are no tables and chairs, but shelves with basic food, toilet paper and disinfectant soap are distributed. The duo first started offering takeaways from their restaurant, but now they have opted to improvise a new end to the space by stocking up on these essential items. The improvised store will remain open for the duration of the situation and also offers home deliveries.

At a filming location

The establishment is located specifically in Senoia, which served as the setting for the filming of the tenth season of the zombie series, which is broadcast in the absence of a final chapter, which will be broadcast next Sunday in the United States and the next day in Spain through FOX, since the one that was to serve as the closure, number 16, has moved its broadcast to the end of the year.