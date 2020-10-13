Norman Reedus at work on the episode dedicated to Daryl, all the details

In recent weeks, new episodes dedicated to the characters of The Walking Dead had been announced: among these, one would have like protagonista Daryl and the actor who plays the famous survivor has just announced that he is on the set of the show.

Because of pandemia in the Coronavirus these unreleased episodes will have fewer extras and fewer set changes, so you can safely shoot new character-centered stories from AMC’s work. We will therefore discover something more about the psyche of the survivors of the zombie apocalypse, in particular after the events of the season finale, in which the inhabitants of Alexandria had to face off against Beta-led Whisperers. As you could have imagined, an episode will be dedicated to Daryl, a character played by Norman Reedus, and at the bottom of the news you can find a photo shared by the actor on his Instagram page, where you can see his stage costume.

The plot and the title of the episode dedicated to Daryl has not yet been revealed, in the coming weeks we are sure that we will have more information about it. If you haven’t read it yet, we would like to point out our review of the season finale of The Walking Dead 10, while in the past few hours it has been announced that we will find out more about Maggie’s story.