Norman Reedus and Death Stranding: 12 curiosities about Hideo Kojima’s dystopian fantasy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After Metal Gear Solid e Zone of the Enders, among the most successful fantasies of Hideo Kojima is the most recent Death Stranding that between stellar cast and visionary ideas ranks among the most talked about games of last year. Here are some curiosities about the title, from development to gameplay.

For months, the production of Death Stranding has been accompanied by great excitement from fans since for Hideo Kojima it marked a rebirth after the separation from Konami: was not only his first Sony-released video game, but also the first original game he worked on after the series Towers (2003-2006) and the former, except Metal Gear, which he directed later Policenauts (1994). The success of Death Stranding was such as to be, after Metal Gear Solid, its second title dubbed in other languages ​​in addition to Japanese and English and also the very first dubbed in Latin American Spanish. But the great success of his dystopian fantasy would not have been possible without his actors and the invaluable team of technicians and animators.

Thanks to the use of different audiovisual media, the cast formed by Norman Reedus, Lindsay Wagner, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and even the directors Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn and veteran voice actor Troy Baker. Kojima himself admitted that the character of Fragile (Seydoux), recognizable by the umbrella and the bag, is a great tribute to Mary Poppins nor was Mikkelsen’s choice causal: Kojima considers him ithe greatest living actor and defined their collaboration “a dream come true“. Although the actor is not a skilled gamer, he has repeatedly spoken of Kojima as a” Maestro“, to underline the mutual respect.

Reedus and del Toro also had their redemption in Death Stranding: both should have collaborated in P.T. and Silent Hills, the first interactive teaser and open-line for the second, but Konami suspended both projects. PT was actually released in August 2014 for PS4, only to be withdrawn the following April, while Silent Hills never displays the light. Finally, the trio reunited for Death Stranding in which Reedus played the protagonist Sam Porter, while del Toro only collaborated on the characterization of Deadman via motion capture, later voiced by Jess Corti. Other names previously linked to Silent Hills were the horror mangaka Junji Ito, also present with a cameo, and many Metal Gear veterans such as Artistic Director Yoji Shinkawa, who has returned alongside Kojima as a character actor and mech designer.

As you know, Death Stranding was developed by Kojima Productions in partnership with Guerrilla Games, but perhaps not everyone knows that in Horizon Zero Dawn There are three easter eggs inspired by the world of Sam Porter, there are in fact references to the Q-pid, the futuristic handcuffs of the game and the Amelie doll.

Finally, here are some tantalizing facts about the cast: Keanu Reeves was vying for the role of Cliff, subsequently entrusted by Kojima himself to Mikkelsen, while there were rumors for a long time, then denied, on the casting by Idris Elba and Ryan Gosling because of the tweets that linked them to game directors.