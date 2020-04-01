         'Normal People': trailer and release date of the BBC adaptation of the generational best seller

Share it:

Hulu and BBC have released the first official trailer for their upcoming serial adaptation of the best-selling novel by Sally Rooney, 'Normal people', and it seems that the platform may have a success on its hands. 'Normal people'is the second novel by the 29-year-old Irish author, who compares how Lena Dunham as the "voice of a generation", even if it is through literature.

The Serie follow a young couple on a bike through the different stages of their romantic connection and its changing power dynamics from high school to university. The series follows the relationship, tender but complicated, of Marianne and Connell. We see them from the end of their days at a small town institute in the west of Ireland until his years at Trinity College. At school, he is well-liked and popular, while she is alone, she is proud and intimidating.

When Connell picks up her mother from her cleaning job at Marianne's house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two where they talk about everything, but only in secret. Honest, smart and intoxicating, the novel shows the couple entering and leaving each other's lives and explores how complicated intimacy and young love can be with immersive prose and emotionally opaque characters reflecting the mix of apathy and longing for connection which has come to define much of contemporary life.

Rooney he has adapted his novel to a series in 12 chapters together with the writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe. It has been produced by Element Pictures. Directs the Oscar nominee for 'The Room' (Room, 2015) Lenny Abramson beside Hettie McDonald and is starring Daisy Edgar-Jones like Marianne and Paul Mescal, like Connell. Filming took place in Dublin, Sligo, Italy and Sweden. It opens in BBC Three he April 26, and in the US it will be seen in Hulu on April 29.