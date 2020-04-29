Norma Palafox with enviable figure dances to her fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Norma Palafox returns to make noise on social networks and not for scoring a goal or remembering his best exploits in Exatlón, but for the tremendous dance he did in one of his publications where he captivated everyone with his tremendous figure.

It turns out that the athlete placed a ball on the floor to simulate that she would kick it, but when she made only the feint she decided to start dancing leaving everyone surprised, since Norma rarely makes that time of movements for her followers.

"I don't get that little dance or any friend", "What a way to master the ball, damn it!", "Normita with all respect, I would like to wake up next to you every morning", Norma wrote in the video that reached more than a million of reproductions.

For those who do not know Norma, she is a soccer player and belongs to the Club Deportivo de Guadalajara team, she is 21 years old, so she is a celebrity, but that is not all, in the past she was compared to Yanet herself García, because there was a competition of who had the best figure.

In addition, we saw her participate in Exatlón United States, where she proved to be an excellent competitor who gave her all on the battlefield, and that is that in each challenge, Norma totally gave herself up.}

It may interest you

Elijah Wood reveals Hollywood pedophile network

Ryan Gosling could give life to "Hercules" in his live action

Finally, this great question of Back to the Future has been resolved