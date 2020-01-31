Nora Salinas hospitalized for fatal illness

Actress Nora Salinas reported that she was hospitalized emergency due to respiratory problems.

According to Who, the actress who gave life to the Aunt Wigs in the melodrama Angel Face, he shared on his Instagram account that he had to be hospitalized emergency.

However, the actress was grateful for the hundreds of words of support she has received from her fans through her social networks.

Salinas said the best medicine to recover from H1N1 bronchitis that doctors diagnosed was love:

Although the H1N1 bronchitis It could be confused with a simple flu, bronchitis could be fatal if it is not treated on time, because it is resistant to many medications.

Thus, Nora also sent a message to her fans: to get the flu vaccine to prevent any complications.

With information from Who.

You may also be interested in: Dancing Judges … they have qualified the charism more: Nora Salinas. With Javier Poza