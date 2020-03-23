Nor the return of Biby Gaytán overshadowed the beauty of Galilea Montijo

Share it:

It seems that the great return of Biby Gaytán to the small screen was not what everyone expects and is that after Little Giants USA had been released, the actress failed to attract everyone's attention, as did Galilea Montijo, who looked spectacular Once again as the host of the show, starting with the stunning dress she premiered.

And as everyone knows, the famous loves to be the center of attention when she is the host of this project, so she immediately asked her beauty angels for help to transform her.

Beautiful as always thank you for bringing us happiness to our homes "," Beautiful Galilee !!. Someday I want to be as beautiful as you "," I love your style You still look super pretty ", were some of the messages Gali received for her return to Little Giants.

But that was not and is that Gaytan's dress gave a lot to talk about as it was not as wonderful as Gali's so many expected something more stunning after several years of moving away from the small screen to form a family next to Her husband Eduardo Capetillo, with whom we see her squander love in each social media publication.

It is worth mentioning that the king blue color became a trend this 2020 so we will see it in dresses and makeup during this season.

