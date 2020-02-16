"Nor that it was Sergio Mayer"; Babo defends himself as a user who asked to see him "in leather"

Babo, vocalist of the Santa Cartel, stands out in social networks for sharing photographs in which he appears almost without clothes, so one of his fans thought that he would see it at his concert, but it was not so and he claimed.

Through his Instagram account, the singer published a photo in which he appears along with Román Rodríguez, guitarist of the same group, and both pose shirtless inside a bus.

In his publication, which has more than 200 thousand "likes", one of his faithful followers took the opportunity to claim why he does not go out to sing in little clothes.

"I paid to see you in leather yesterday and nothing," he wrote.

To his surprise, his comment was read by Babo and he also replied:

"To chinga or even Sergio Mayer"

His response was applauded by his fans and caused so much sensation that he had more than 1,500 likes.

