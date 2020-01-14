Entertainment

Non-English Speaking Movie Nominated for Oscar

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Parasites’(Bong Joon-ho, 2019) – South Korea

Nominees speak non-English
‘Boze Cialo’ by Jan Komasa
‘Pain and glory’, by Pedro Almodóvar
‘Honeyland’ by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov
‘Les Misérables’ by Ladj Ly

Nominated for best movie
‘1917’, by Sam Mendes
‘The Irishman’ by Martin Scorsese
‘Story of a marriage’ by Noah Baumbach
‘Jojo Rabbit’ by Taika Waititi
Oker Joker ’by Todd Phillips
Mans Le Mans' 66 ’by James Mangold
‘Little Women’ by Greta Gerwig
‘Once upon a time in … Hollywood’, by Quentin Tarantino

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.