Nomura claims there are two new Kingdom Hearts in development

March 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
The franchise Kingdom Hearts It is far from over with its third major installment. Tetsuya Nomura, producer and creator of the license, has confirmed that there are two ongoing projects developed by two different teams.

Speaking to Dengeki PlayStation magazine, the developer stated that there are two projects to be announced on the sidelines of the future Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road, a recently announced mobile game.

It has also been confirmed that one of the two projects will be ready quite soon, this makes us think that it may be another mobile game or some type of title with less ambition than the main installments.

KH Dark Road is a new service developed by the KH Union Cross (X) team in a double operation. KHUX as such will continue to exist, but Dark Road will shed light on Xehanort's past, so pay attention to both. We discussed this in the Q&A 7 Lights and 13 Darknesses session but in addition to the fact that Dark Road is a new team project after KHUX, there are two projects other teams are working on and one of them is coming very soon, so wait a bit more please.

This leaves us with a third title that would take longer to arrive and for which nothing is known. It may be too soon to be talking about another sequel, but in the Kingdom Hearts universe there is still room for many stories and Square Enix are especially interested in continuing to tell them.

