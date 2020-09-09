Nomadland, Frances McDormand wanders into the new world in the trailer for Chloe Zhao’s film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is thanks to Fox Searchlight that we can show you today the first official teaser trailer of the awaited Nomadland, film adaptation of the novel by Jessica Bruder written and directed by the increasingly popular Chloe Zhao, former director of the extraordinary The Rider and waiting at the cinema with The Eternals of the Marvel house.

The protagonist of the film will be the Academy Award Frances McDormand (Three Posters in Ebbing) and the project will be presented in these days at 77th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, with director and protagonist ready to be interviewed on site and paraded in the wonderful setting of the Lido.

Here is the official synopsis: “Following the economic collapse of a corporate town in rural Nevada, Fern (McDormand) packs his van and sets out to explore a lifestyle outside of conventional society as a modern nomad. Chloé Zhao’s third feature film also stars real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and companions in his exploration through the landscape of the American West“.

In Nomadland we will also find David Stratheirn, for a release date yet to be formalized. Let us know what you think of this short but evocative and fascinating teaser, as always in the comments.