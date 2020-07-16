Nolan North: the voice actor of Nathan Drake, David of TLOU and the Specter of Destiny

Share it:

Raphael of the Ninja turtles, Warmachine, Penguin and Cyclops are just some of the video game characters dubbed by Nolan North and that over the years have earned him more than one nomination and awards. So let's start a new journey between microphones and consoles together with voice of Nathan Drake.

A graduate of journalism from the University of North Carolina, North works for about a year as a reporter, a profession he will interrupt to devote himself full time to acting. His acting career begins on the set of Port Charles, spin-off of the series General Hospital. He later plays minor roles in Ben 10 and The Dark Adventures of Billy and Mandy, while in the main cast of Wolverine and the X-Men (Cyclops, Colossus); Young Justice (Superman) DreamWorks Dragons (Stoick the immense) e Love, Death & Robots.

North's videogame career began in 1999 with Interstate '82, title Activision action game, and it won't be long before the majors realize its enormous potential. In God of War we will find him in the role of Hades in the franchise Crash Bandicoot as N.Gin and in Ape Escape 3 like Dr. Tomoki. Also celebrate his roles in Final Fantasy XII (Vossler York Azelas) e Assassin's Creed (Desmond Miles, Abbas Sofian), whom he will work on just before joining Uncharted.

2007 is indeed the turning point for North, who with the character Naughty Dog it leaves its mark both in the franchise and in modern pop culture. In the following chapters he will resume the role of Nathan Drake and for Uncharted 3 and 4 he receives the prize as best actor at the BAFTA Games Awards and at the TGA Awardsrespectively. Who knows if we will also see a development for PS5 in the mysterious title? Others on the iconic voiceovers are those of Dr. Edward Richtofen, the recurring character of the saga Call of Duty, the grim Penguin in the saga Batman Arkham and David in The Last of Us, so he got the nomination for best secondary male voice at the BTVA Awards. Without to forget the voice of the Specter in Destiny.

Let's close with some of its major performances, being too many to list them all: Deadpool (Deadpool and himself); Saint Row IV (the Boss); Lego Marvel Super Heroes (Ant-Man, Cilope, Magneto); The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Harry Orborne / Green Goblin); World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor (Lunarfall Footman); Tales from the Borderlands (August); Mafia III (Remy Duvall); Master of Orion Conquer the Stars (Darlok and Sakkra emperors) e Middle-earth The Shadow of Mordor (Isildur, Tarandor, Zog). In the coming months we will also see him in Marvel's Avengers and in the DiRT 5 racing game with Troy Baker, a trusted friend and esteemed colleague.