Noelicious! Noelia's hottest VIDEOS in 2019

This 2019 was a year of success for the star Noelia, and after more than 12 years of not singing romantic ballads, the beautiful interpreter of ‘Candela’ came back stronger than ever with “Give me a reason”; song that is already a success on music platforms.

This year was also exceptional for Noelia because she triumphed in her role as an entrepreneur with the opening of several businesses.

To show, the opening of Noelia’s Grill House, a successful restaurant in the busy Mexico City.

As if that were not enough, the star much loved by the Mexican public, will begin an extensive musical tour in 2020 and yes, the famous has more than contemplated our country; nation to which Noelia has a lot of love.

In addition to her talent as a businesswoman, entrepreneur and as a singer, the star also swept through this year's media coverage thanks to her extraordinary beauty and sensual poses that delighted millions of her followers on Instagram.

Although Noelia looks spectacular in all of her photos, here is a count of the hottest VIDEOS and photos of the international star.

What is your favorite video or photo of one of the Latin stars with more fans among Mexicans?

