Noelia shows off her curves in erotic New Year's dance (VIDEO)

The singer and erotic actress Noelia, known worldwide for interpreting hits like ‘You’ and ‘Candela’, received the New Year 2020 with sensual dance steps to the rhythm of the popular song ‘La del Moño Colorado’.

The video of her ardent dance steps was taken while she was in one of the branches of Noelia’s Grill House, your chain of bars.

“Thanks to the entire Noelia’s Cabaret Group @noeliascabaret @noeliasgrillhouse @noeliciousofficial Family. Creating jobs and benefits for all families of all who work day and night in these companies, ”said the Puerto Rican sensual.

“To all of you, THANK YOU AND THOUSAND BLESSINGS !!! Thank you, thank you very much also to those who give us the privilege of serving them, ”said the woman in the message that accompanied her recording.

So far the video shared by Noelia has reached almost 18 thousand reproductions and has obtained hundreds of positive comments.

This year was very productive for the wife of Jorge Reynoso, as well as venturing as a businesswoman with her bars she entered the world of adult entertainment and returned to the music with the theme ‘Give me a reason’.

With information from La Verdad Noticias

