Noelia hits with a strong message about the coronavirus

The singer and actress Noelia, originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, United States, causes controversy on her social networks by publishing a message that alarms her followers, and all because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Noelia, singer of musical hits like Clávame tu amor and How it hurts, abides by the security measures regarding the coronavirus, and to avoid contagion, she had to close her restaurant chain.

And with this message it is that it attracts the attention of its fans and overwhelms them, due to its strength:

It is difficult to close your business 3 or 4 weeks, but it is more difficult to close the coffin of a loved one. So please stay home. #quedateencasa @noeliascabaretgroup ”, Noelia writes on her Instagram account.

Noelia, with her message, proposes to value life and make the maximum effort to stay at home, respecting the quarantine experienced by the coronavirus worldwide.

Quite a warrior, thank you for taking care of your people "," The sad thing is that you will not be able to close the coffin … you cannot have any contact with the corpse of a dead man by COVID "," There will be no chance of dismissal or duels, "write Noelia's fans.

Noelia has had a few months full of hard work, since she has dedicated herself to giving concerts in the United States, most of them, but she had to stop due to the situation due to the coronavirus.

The famous singer has been successful as a businesswoman and also in her debut as an actress in adult films.









Noelia was born to succeed

Noelia Lorenzo Monge is the full name of the artist, who was born on August 31, 1979, according to information on Wikipedia, and has sold more than 10 million copies of records.

Noelia began her musical career in the late 90s, with her first self-titled album "Noelia", and has placed several songs as hits, including Tú, Te amo and Candela.

At the end of 2019, Noelia released "Give me a reason", marking her return to romantic music and it was also around this time that she opened her first Noelias House Grill restaurant in Mexico City.