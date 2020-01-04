Noelia does her own and records VIDEO with sexy dance in transparent socks

The singer and erotic actress Noelia lit the mood in social networks by sharing a sexy video where he dances wrapped in a black transparency suit that leaves nothing to the imagination.

In the recording you can see Noelia dance while wearing a cap and She wears a black net body and transparent black stockings They expose their charms.

The Puerto Rican usually shares photos and videos where she poses very hotly to promote her personal adult content page and others of his multiple businesses.

On this occasion the interpreter of ‘Tú’ decided to dedicate the sensual dance to her followers in Instagram to let them know about your next tour in 2020, which will mean his musical return to the stage.

“Tour 2020! Very soon in your City # noeliaenconcierto2020 #noeliaenconcierto #Noelia ”, was the brief message shared by the also 40 year old businesswoman

Just a few hours after sharing the video, it has already reached more than 17 thousand reproductions of the singer's followers; as well as multiple positive comments.

