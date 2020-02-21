Noelia celebrates four years of Noelicious with attractive PHOTO

Noelia It is unstoppable, since it has not only established itself in music, it has also successfully ventured into the world of fashion, with its Sexy lingerie line.

Four years ago, the singer started her project Noelicious, which is a lingerie store, leggings and sexy costumes.

Businesswoman celebrated the anniversary with a hot photo, in which he only models a tiny pink thong, while reloading in a mirror ball, and left a small message of thanks to his fans.

Noelicious turns 4. Thanks to thousands of clients who have made Noelicious a leading brand in intimate fashion and leggings. On behalf of everyone who makes Noelicious possible THANK YOU! www.noelicious.com ”.

The post it was a publication in Instagram, social network in which has 1.2 million followers, and got more than five thousand likes, apart from dozens of comments flattering its beauty.

It may interest you:

What a hug! Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza turn up the temperature (PHOTO)