Noelia announces its 2020 music tour and the networks go crazy

The Puerto Rican singer and actress, Noelia, announced on Wednesday afternoon that she will make a great concert tour to celebrate her 20 long years of musical career and promises to interpret many of her greatest hits.

With songs like "Candela", "You", "How it hurts" and her most recent success "Give me a reason" the interpreter will delight her fans during her 2020 tour. Throughout her great career, the famous 40-year-old Age has managed to sell more than 40 million records worldwide and has undoubtedly become one of the most beloved Latin singers.

In addition to her great talent in the musical field, Noelia is acclaimed in social networks for being a very beautiful woman, an attribute with which she has managed to captivate thousands of people, who enjoy the content she publishes on the Internet every day.

Noelia's 2020 music tour will visit:

Mexico

U.S

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Cuba

Colombia

Uruguay

Italy

France

Ecuador

Bolivia

Paraguay

Guatemala

Dominican Republic

By 2020 the faithful fans of the Puerto Rican star will be able to chant along with her the successes of her career. More details, such as dates, about Noelia's musical tour will be announced shortly through her official Instagram account.