“Nobody takes anything away!”: Irina Baeva denies having “stolen” her husband from Geraldine Bazán

Irina Baeva strongly denied having taken Geraldine Bazán's husband. He told journalist Karla Iberia Sánchez in a second part of a video on YouTube that the actress shared from her account.

In this second part Irina Baeva confessed how her heart resented the harsh criticism she was subjected to after revealing her relationship with Gabriel Soto.

The Russian was clear in ensuring that she is not a "robamaridos" and sent this message to Geraldine Bazán?

Does one take away the husband? No one takes anything away. ”

Irina also confessed that her heart was badly damaged after the press and social network Internet users accused her of destroying a family.

"The human being deserves respect and dignity, I treat well until I know you, and when I know you I can make an opinion."

Baeva said that the attacks on his person have been much more than his partner has received:

“It's very funny because if I had been in Gabriel's place, with a family and Gabriel in my place being a person who was single, anyway the one that would have ended up being the bad guy in the movie would have been me for being a woman” .

You may also like: Irina Baeva already thinks about a wedding with Gabriel Soto: She will wear white and will be on the beach