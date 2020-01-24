Nobody remembers Mhoni Seer! “TODAY” presents its new astrologer (VIDEO)

‘Esoteric Roulette‘, Section that starred Mhoni Seer in“ TODAY ”was very popular in the morning, however, after disagreements of the executives for the alarmist form of the seer when making his predictions, the program… He already has his new replacement!

This is the astrologer Angel Gabriel, who yesterday appeared on January 3 with Raúl Araiza and made some predictions about the world of entertainment.

Ángel Gabriel Novoa is a visionary expert in astrology and he calls himself the most recognized Spanish-speaking medium.

The astrologer has been invited to programs of Univisión, Telemundo, Televisa, Latina Tv, RCN and many others.

The public spoke …

However, the fans of "TODAY" seem not to be entirely happy with Angel's arrival, and it is that many demanded that Mhoni return:

"Mhoni returns … at least she transmitted more security 😅 ”. "I love Angel Gabriel but I miss Mhoni." "I miss the mhoni seer charlatana 😂😂😂".

With Debate information.

You may also be interested: Suicides, death and prison predicts Mhoni Seer for celebrities in 2020 (VIDEO)