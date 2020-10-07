Noblesse, the challenge between Raizel and the Union begins: the 1st episode is live on Crunchyroll

Noblesse, the new original Crunchyroll anime made by Production IG, has finally made its debut on the platform with the first of the thirteen episodes that will make up the first season. The premiere is now available on Crunchyroll for all subscribers to the service, even with Italian subtitles.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that the synopsis reads as follows: “Raizel wakes up after 820 years of hibernation. He holds the special title of Noblesse, a pure-blooded Noble and protector of all his peers. To protect Raizel, his servant Frankenstein enrolls him in Ye Ran high school where he learns the rhythms of human daily life, thanks to his classmates. However, a secret organization, The Union, plans to take over the world by sending modified humans and invading more and more of Raizel’s life, forcing him to use his immense power to protect those around him … After 820 years of intrigue, the secrets regarding his torpor have finally been revealed, so begins the role of Raizel’s guardian as Noblesse!“.

The first episode is titled “Things to Protect / Ordinary” and adapts the first chapters of the Webtoon, which tells of Raizel’s awakening and his entry into Ye Ran High School. The original work has over 540 available chapters and, given the work done with Tower of God e The God of High School, the first thirteen episodes could come to adapt the first ninety. An OVA, titled Noblesse: Awakening, is currently available on the platform and chronicles the events leading up to the premiere.

We remind you that the first episode is visible only for subscribers to the service. In the event that you are not registered and have already taken advantage of the free trial, therefore, you will have to wait until October 14, 2020 to see the first episode for free.

What do you think of it? Have you already seen the premiere? Let us know your impressions with a comment! In case you were looking for other anime instead, we suggest you take a look at the autumn schedule of Crunchyroll Italia.