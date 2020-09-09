Noblesse in preview: here are five minutes of the first episode with Italian subtitles

Share it:

A little less than a month after Noblesse’s official debut, Crunchyroll has decided to preview five minutes from the premiere, in order to promote his new original anime in the most effective way. Above you can take a look at the video, available with Italian subtitles on the Crunchyroll Italia YouTube channel.

In case you are not familiar with the work, we remind you that Noblesse is a Webtoon written by Son Jae-Ho from 2007 to 2019, consisting of 545 chapters. The anime has mainly the function of advertising the webtoon, so it is unlikely that the first season will consist of more than 12 episodes.

The story is described by the streaming site as follows: “Raizel wakes up after 820 years of hibernation. He holds the special title of Noblesse, a pure-blooded Noble and protector of all his peers. To protect Raizel, his servant Frankenstein enrolls him in Ye Ran high school where he learns the rhythms of human daily life, thanks to his classmates. However, a secret organization, The Union, plans to take over the world by sending modified humans and invading more and more of Raizel’s life, forcing him to use his immense power to protect those around him … After 820 years of intrigue, the secrets regarding his torpor have finally been revealed, so begins the role of Raizel’s guardian as Noblesse!“.

And what do you think of these first five minutes? Are you intrigued by this new series? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to see something more instead, we refer you to the Noblesse trailer shared last August.