Noblesse: Crunchyroll anime debut date revealed

Crunchyroll is bringing a revolution in the world of anime by introducing stories from Korean manhwa to Japan. With the February Crunchyroll announcements, we were introduced to God of High School ea Noblesse: Awakening.

The first of these has ended while the second is in progress. But in October it will be the turn of Noblesse, the third title taken from a manhwa. Crunchyroll revealed at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo that the anime based on the tale of Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee will debut on October 6 on the platform at 9 am EDT. The Noblesse anime will be available in the US, Central and Latin America, Europe (including Italy), Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Along with this information, Crunchyroll shared a new key visual on Noblesse which you can observe at the source. In addition, the two authors said they “are preparing a new story and an addition”. The anime will be directed by Yasutaka Yamamoto (Hinomaru Zumo, Squid Girl 2) and will be produced jointly by Crunchyroll and Webtoon, as well as previous releases. Production IG takes care of the animation. Kim Jae-Joong will be the interpreter of the theme song and opening “Breaking Dawn”.