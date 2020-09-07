Entertainment

Noblesse: Crunchyroll anime debut date revealed

September 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

Crunchyroll is bringing a revolution in the world of anime by introducing stories from Korean manhwa to Japan. With the February Crunchyroll announcements, we were introduced to God of High School ea Noblesse: Awakening.

The first of these has ended while the second is in progress. But in October it will be the turn of Noblesse, the third title taken from a manhwa. Crunchyroll revealed at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo that the anime based on the tale of Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee will debut on October 6 on the platform at 9 am EDT. The Noblesse anime will be available in the US, Central and Latin America, Europe (including Italy), Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Along with this information, Crunchyroll shared a new key visual on Noblesse which you can observe at the source. In addition, the two authors said they “are preparing a new story and an addition”. The anime will be directed by Yasutaka Yamamoto (Hinomaru Zumo, Squid Girl 2) and will be produced jointly by Crunchyroll and Webtoon, as well as previous releases. Production IG takes care of the animation. Kim Jae-Joong will be the interpreter of the theme song and opening “Breaking Dawn”.

READ:  Agents of Shield, will Clark Gregg play Coulson again? Let's find out together

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.