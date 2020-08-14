Noblesse arrives on Crunchyroll Italia in October, surprisingly shown the first trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Crunchyroll does not stop anymore, and after yesterday's announcement linked to the arrival in simulcast of Jujutsu Kaisen, it has also surprisingly revealed the month of release of the third Crunchyroll Original. Noblesse, the new series taken from Son Jae-Ho's Webtoon of the same name, will debut worldwide in October, as confirmed by the trailer shown above.

The story, in case you are not familiar with the original work, is described by the streaming site as follows: "Raizel wakes up after 820 years of hibernation. He holds the special title of Noblesse, a pure-blooded Noble and protector of all his peers. To protect Raizel, his servant Frankenstein enrolls him in Ye Ran high school where he learns the rhythms of human daily life, thanks to his classmates. However, a secret organization, The Union, plans to take over the world by sending modified humans and invading more and more of Raizel's life, forcing him to use his immense power to protect those around him … After 820 years of intrigue, the secrets regarding his torpor have finally been revealed, so begins the role of Raizel's guardian as Noblesse!".

The original work ended in January 2019 with the publication of chapter 545, after 12 years of serialization. The first season of the anime adaptation is expected to consist of 12 episodes. Below you can also take a look at the first key visual, published a few moments ago.

What do you think of it? Are you waiting for this series? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know what other series are coming instead, we suggest you take a look at the trailer of the eight Crunchyroll Originals.