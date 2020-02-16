Noah Schnapp states that season 4 will not be the last

Share it:

The Duffer Brothers, creators of the most popular Netflix series, 'Stranger Things', came to claim that the series would have no more than 4 seasons. That was years ago and the success and pressures of the world for more adventures of Eleven and company They seem to have changed their minds. In the last months two theories have circulated that deny that the next season, which has already begun to be shot, will be the last. Although rumors circulated that it would be a double season, divided into two installments, it seems that the series is taking shape will end its fifth season.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, has assured in the television program 'Lorraine' that he does not imagine that this is going to be the last season:

I'm sure there will be another one after this one. I can't imagine it being the last … I feel we would know if it were like that. I don't want it to end!

For more confirmation, Shawn levy, executive producer of the series, also assured that there was a possibility of a fifth. It is normal that we do not know if it is the end or not until we can see the episodes, that Netflix saves that letter to intrigue the audience. However, for these little clues, we would be surprised not to see a fifth (And final?) 'Stranger Things' season.