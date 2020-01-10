 Noah Hawley believes that his next plans could hinder his adaptation of Doctor Death

Share it:

Director Noah Hawley started working on a movie about Doctor Death when the rights of the character were in the hands of Fox but the purchase of the company's assets by Disney has put a fog of uncertainty around the project, although there have been meetings about it.

Talking to Deadline about his future projects and his involvement in the new franchise movie "Star Trek", Hawley has once again confirmed that he has not yet been told anything about Dr. Death and believes that his upcoming work could make it difficult to reach an agreement with Marvel Studios.

I love the script and what I have done with it. Marvel seems to have a plan for everything so it would be great if I fit into it. I've been chasing him but Star Trek complicates it. If you call me, I will accept.

Hawley's plans, as he has commented in the past, would show a political thriller that would mix genres and show Victor Von Muerte from a somewhat more ambiguous point of view morally.

