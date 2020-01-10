General News

 Noah Hawley believes that his next plans could hinder his adaptation of Doctor Death

January 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Victor Doom / Dr. Doom / Doctor Death in Marvel Comics

Director Noah Hawley started working on a movie about Doctor Death when the rights of the character were in the hands of Fox but the purchase of the company's assets by Disney has put a fog of uncertainty around the project, although there have been meetings about it.

Talking to Deadline about his future projects and his involvement in the new franchise movie "Star Trek", Hawley has once again confirmed that he has not yet been told anything about Dr. Death and believes that his upcoming work could make it difficult to reach an agreement with Marvel Studios.

I love the script and what I have done with it. Marvel seems to have a plan for everything so it would be great if I fit into it. I've been chasing him but Star Trek complicates it. If you call me, I will accept.

Hawley's plans, as he has commented in the past, would show a political thriller that would mix genres and show Victor Von Muerte from a somewhat more ambiguous point of view morally.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

