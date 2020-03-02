No to the Italian dubbing for JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure, only the subtitles on Netflix

Share it:

Now it's official, no Italian dubbing for JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure. In recent weeks there has often been talk of the probability of seeing the animated transposition of Hiroiko Araki's manga adapted into our language but, despite cautious optimism, from the Netflix front no good news has come.

The first two seasons of the anime, in which the events of Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency is Stardust Crusaderstherefore remain available in Japanese, English and Spanish. The lack of Italian dubbing did not surprise most of the fans, since the adaptation of almost 80 episodes would have required a considerable financial effort on the part of Netflix Italy. Besides, transpose some characters like that of God without being offensive in the use of the terms, it would have been, at times, excessively complex.

However, March starts in an absolutely positive way for all anime fans. In addition to JoJo, we remind you that during this month they will also land on the most famous streaming site in the world Castlevania 3, Beastars, 7Seeds is Altered Carbon: Resleeved. For more information on monthly releases you can take a look at our March 2020 Netflix insight.

And what do you think of it? Did the lack of Italian dubbing disappoint you? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. For more information on the series instead, you can take a look at our review of The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo.