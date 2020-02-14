         'No time to die': we can already hear Billie Eilish's song for the new James Bond movie, and it's a great song

Share it:

I am one of those people who look forward to the premiere of a new James Bond movie that the launch of the theme that will accompany its always spectacular credit titles, and in the case of 'No time to die' it was not going to be an exception. With Billie eilish in charge of the task, the thing looked especially good, and the Californian has not disappointed at all.

The temazo, which is now available to delight our hearing systems, shares a title with tape number 25 of agent 007 and is much more conservative and classic – not to mention form – that some of the issues that have accompanied Daniel Craig's career through the franchise. Still, the Eilish has done an exceptional job, wonderfully composed and produced.

On a personal basis, and focusing solely on the last five adventures of the spy, the cane 'You Know My Name', composed by the late Chris Cornell for 'Casino Royale', continues to be the great jewel musical of an impolute selection that, perhaps, limped slightly with the equally enjoyable 'Another Way To Die' by Alicia Keys and Jack White.

After this musical appetizer, there is only a little more than a couple of months left before the April 24 and we can enjoy 'No time to die' in our cinemas. What has been seen so far promises a goodbye to Craig, and a muscle show by a Cary Fukunaga That has a lot to offer.