'No time to die', the longest in the Bond saga

The duration of 'No time to die' has been revealed. And apparently, if it is finally confirmed, it will be the longest in franchise history, and with a fairly wide margin. If this is finally time, Daniel Craig He will leave a final installment like James Bond with almost three hours. Not bad for goodbye.

The information comes from Twitter, specifically from the account of Anton Volkov, in charge of the Trailer Track website. Volkov has shared information from two different distributors during the last week, one from Russia and one from Latvia, which warns of the movie's footage time of 007: 174 minutes, 2 hours and 54 minutes.

'Specter', the previous installment of the franchise, is currently the longest in the history of James Bond films, recording 2 hours and 28 minutes. 'Casino Royale' is not far behind with 2 hours and 24 minutes, ahead of 'Skyfall' with 2 hours and 23 minutes. Craig has left the three longest tapes in the series. Ironically, 'Quantum of Solace', his second time as the secret agent, is the shortest in the history of the saga, with only 1 hour and 47 minutes.

The duration of the movie should not be a problem for the viewer. With films like 'Avengers: Endgame' or 'IT: Chapter 2' that have been successful at the box office with very long times, it would not be too difficult to imagine Bond taking a step in the same direction.

Although there is still a lot of mystery about 'Bond 25', several details have already been revealed: we know that 007 will be semi-retired at the beginning of the movie, and his CIA friend Felix (Jeffrey Wright), taking him back to another mission, which leads him to cross with a new villain, who gives life Rami Malek.

Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris Y Lea Seydoux. Among the newcomers are Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik Y Dali Benssalah. Hans Zimmer He will compose the score of the film, with the help of the Smiths guitarist, Johnny Marr, Y Bille Eilish will play the main song of the movie.

'No time to die' will hit theaters the 2nd of April.