'' No time to die ', the longest in the Bond saga

There were rumors at the time, but now it seems to be confirmed: 'No time to die' ('No Time to Die') will be the longest James Bond movie. It was already heard that the director's delivery Cary Joji Fukunaga in the franchise it was going to be almost three hours. While the total initially rumored time has been reduced a bit, it will still be a great farewell to Daniel Craig as agent 007.

Several movie theaters have included the duration of the film, which remains in 2 hours and 43 minutes, 163 minutes. This surpasses 'Specter', the previous film, which recorded 2 hours and 28 minutes, which set a new bar for the franchise at that time. Now Bond's new adventure lasts 15 more minutes. It does not reach the three hoas that were rumored at the time, but it will remain a long action-packed adventure. Better go with a small drink for this.

Daniel Craig It also has the record for the shortest entry in the history of Bond, with 'Quantum of Solace', released in 2008, which has an hour and 47 minutes of footage. The new story will be almost an hour more, which helps put things in perspective.

No Time to Die focuses on James Bond, who, since the last time we saw him at the end of 'Specter', has left active duty. He finds himself enjoying that retreat in Jamaica, but the break will be interrupted when Felix Leiter, his old friend of the CIA, appears in need of his help. They need your help to rescue a kidnapped scientist, a mission that turns out to be much more treacherous than expected. This brings Bond to the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes , Ben WhishawJeffrey Wright Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik Y Dali Benssalah They will be in the new delivery.

The movie hits theaters the 2nd of April.