No Time To Die Soundtrack Hans Zimmer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

He has put music into our lives for the past three decades. The great German soundtrack composer Hans Zimmer will always be remembered for his magnificent work in 'Gladiator', but also in' I am Sam ','The last Samurai' or 'The Lion King', to name just a few of their titles. And now he has a new project that he predicts will make us vibrate in the movie theater seats again.

Yes in 'No time to die', 'Without time to die' in Spanish, everything already looked spectacular, with Daniel Craig returning to put on James Bond's suit for the last time and under the direction of Cary Fukunaga, with a tall villain played by the winner Rami Malek or with the return of Lea Seydoux, attention, because now music will make it one of the greatest geniuses of the Seventh Art.

As Variety has reported, Hans Zimmer has taken the baton that Dan Romer has left, being from this moment the one in charge to put soundtrack to the new adventure of a retired Bond that returns to the action once again. As the medium details, the reason for Romer's abandonment has been due to "creative differences" with responsible study. However, it has not cost MGM to find a substitute, and what a substitute, by the way.

Of course, it is rumored that Zimmer will not be able to do it only if he wants to arrive on time, because the premiere is scheduled for April 8 of this same year. Due to the short time left to put an end to post-production, it is said that the composer will seek help from a partner for such an arduous task. The main candidates? Benjamin Wallfisch —With whom he worked on 'Blade Runner 2049'— or Lorne Balfe —That already has experience in the matter of agents after having composed 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout'.

Without a doubt Zimmer has a 2020 of the tightest, because to this new project we must add the soundtracks of three other films that he already had confirmed: 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Dune'.

About 'No Time To Die'

"Bond has left active duty and enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica, which is suddenly interrupted when his former CIA friend Felix Leiter appears to ask for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be much more dangerous than expected, and leads Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with a very dangerous new technology, "says the synopsis official of this new installment of the most famous agent of the times.

Beside Daniel Craig in the leading role for the fifth time, the cast completes already known faces and new ones. For example, they will return Ralph Fiennes as M; Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann; Naomie Harris as Moneypenny; Ben wishaw like Q and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. About the new signings, we will see Billy Magnussen, to Rami Malek, as 'Bond girl' to the Hispanic-Cuban Ana de Armas, Lashana lynch (Captain Marvel ') and David Dencik. Oh, and thanks to the trailer, which you have posted below, the return of Christoph Waltz