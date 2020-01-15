No Time To Die Song Performed By Billie Ellish

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are many rumors that were coming to us these days about who will be the voice that sets the pace of the traditional James bond. Just yesterday, fans pointed out that Beyoncé herself had left a message on her social networks confirming that she was going to be the one to sing on Agent 007's next film, 'No Time To Die'. Well, finally, after much waiting and speculation, we have a name. And it's not turkey mucus. Who is then the artist who will sing in the new Bond film? The very same Billie eilish, author of songs like 'Bad Guy' and one of the most relevant names in the current music scene.

Since Daniel Craig began playing agent 007 in 'Casino Royale' we have heard in his films artists such as the late rocker Chris Cornell, Jack White and Alicia Keys, Adele or Sam Smith. Without a doubt, listening to Eilish on the central theme of 'No time to die' is going to be something completely new. It has just been confirmed that the artist has composed the song with her brother FINNES.

Today all the alarms jumped when the young artist, who has just turned 18, was raising several girls images Bond to your Instagram story. Now the news has been confirmed (via 007) and we can already say that Eilish will be the new voice of the song of 'No Time To Die', becoming the youngest artist to write and record the theme for the iconic franchise.

"We are excited to announce that Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for 'No Time To Die,' which has been impeccably designed to work within the emotional story of the film," producers Michael G said. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

So in 'Without Time to Die', whose premiere is scheduled for April 2, we will have together this young woman nominated for Voice Revelation in the next Grammy and the music of the legendary and veteran composer Hans Zimmer, whose participation in the creation of the soundtrack of the 25th James Bond movie has been confirmed for a week. What do you think?