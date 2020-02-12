No Time to Die Presents New Posters of Your Characters

Share it:

Everyone is here: Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Ana de Armas… Finally all the characters of 'No Time to Die' have their individual presentation poster. They are the protagonists of the film number 25 of the mythical British agent, which this time is directed by Cary Fukunaga and he will hit theaters next April.

Stoic images where each one is outlined with dark suits clearly on a golden and blue background with the classic 007 logo, these posters allow us to see for the first time all the members of this new adventure, wasting all the elegance of the franchise. Do you want to see them in action?