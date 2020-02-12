Entertainment

No Time to Die Presents New Posters of Your Characters

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Everyone is here: Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Ana de Armas… Finally all the characters of 'No Time to Die' have their individual presentation poster. They are the protagonists of the film number 25 of the mythical British agent, which this time is directed by Cary Fukunaga and he will hit theaters next April.

Stoic images where each one is outlined with dark suits clearly on a golden and blue background with the classic 007 logo, these posters allow us to see for the first time all the members of this new adventure, wasting all the elegance of the franchise. Do you want to see them in action?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.