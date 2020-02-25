         'No time to die': Phoebe Waller-Bridge explains her contribution to the script of the last 007 movie

Share it:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge already has won the hearts of half-world viewers thanks to great works like 'Killing Eve', 'Crashing' and, especially, a 'Fleabag' that has transcended its status as a television series to become a true phenomenon. But this 2020, the cathodic queen will make the jump of the little one to the big screen as a screenwriter in one of the most anticipated premieres of the current film course.

This is none other than 'No time to die'; the new film based on the adventures of the eternal James Bond, in which Waller-Bridge is listed as one of the four accredited co-writers with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and also the director of the film Cary Joji Fukunaga. A signing about which the writer has spoken during an interview on "The Chris Evans Breakfast Show".

The winner of the last Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy series has explained that I was riding 'Fleabag' when he received the call from producer Barbara Broccoli.

"The strangest thing is, is that I, really … I was dreaming of the idea of ​​doing it just a few months before. I was planning, 'Oh, wouldn't it be cool to be involved in a Bond movie?' And then it just happened. "

Waller-Bridge also commented what was your homework while writing the new 007; basically, contribute your grain of sand to a collective creative process.

"They asked me to polish dialogues and offer different alternatives. They gave me some scenes and, afterwards, it was in plan, you can write some alternatives for this, or you have another idea about what could go in the middle or how it could end. And then just I would give options and several scenes, and they could take whatever they wanted. But there were many people writing; the director was also a screenwriter. And there were a few more screenwriters before. "

Notably One of the main responsible for the landing of Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the project is Daniel Craig himself; fan and strong defender of British work. A few months ago, the last incarnation of James Bond responded harshly to a journalist who suggested in a question that the signing of the screenwriter could be related to increase the "inclusive" aspect of the franchise. Craig was that blunt:

"Look, we're talking about Phoebe's genre, which is fucking ridiculous. She's an excellent screenwriter. Why shouldn't we have Phoebe in Bond? I know where you're going, but I don't want to have that conversation. I know what you're trying to do, but it’s wrong, it’s completely wrong, she’s a great scriptwriter, one of the best English screenwriters, she’s just brilliant, I looked at her from the first Fleabag, and then I saw Killing Eve and what she did with her , and I just wanted to have his voice. It's unique. We are privileged to have it on board. "

Craig's enthusiasm is more than understandable if we consider his previous work on television. Will it fulfill its cinematic landing in 'No time to die'? We will leave doubts next April 2, date on which the film is released worldwide.

